��������LONDON: Three newborn babies who were found dumped in parks in London over seven years belong to the same parentsDNA tests confirmed Baby Elsa, Baby Harry, and Baby Roman share the same parents. The Metropolitan Police continue to seek the parents’ identities. Baby Elsa is in… pic.twitter.com/UDxKRfDOqF— Evoclique (@Evoclique_) June 4, 2024