3 dni - tyle czasu zajęło ukraińskiemu, punk-rockowemu, zespołowi Beton nagranie coveru utworu "London Calling" grupy The Clash. Jak napisali w mediach społecznościowych, "muzycy z The Clash nam pobłogosławili". "Kyiv Calling" dotyczy rosyjskiej inwazji, a celem nagrania jest pomoc w zbiórce pieniędzy dla Ukrainy.

Wideo youtube

W naszych tekstach nie znosimy patosu ani filozofii. Jesteśmy prostymi chłopakami, jeśli coś w społeczeństwie jest ważne, to o tym śpiewamy - pisze o sobie zespół Beton.

W sobotę na swoim profilu na Facebooku opisali historię powstania swojego najnowszego coveru.

Kilka dni temu napisał do nas Ostap Kryvdyk z Рух Опору Капітуляції (tłum. Ruch oporu wobec kapitulacji) i zapytał, czy nie chcielibyśmy oficjalnie spróbować zrobić coveru legendarnego "London Calling" The Clash i zachęcić do finansowego wspierania Ukrainy - napisał zespół Beton w mediach społecznościowych. Link do zbiórki dostępny TUTAJ .

Mieliśmy na to wszystko 3 dni. I jakoś niespodziewanie wszystko było łatwe i bez wysiłku - informują punk-rockowcy.

Zespół Beton istnieje od 4 lat i wydał trzy płyty. Oto tekst utworu Kyiv Calling:

Kyiv calling to the faraway towns

Now war is declared and battle come down

Kyiv calling to the whole world

Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls

Kyiv calling, now don't look to us

Phony Putinmania has bitten the dust

Kyiv calling, see we ain't got the planes

So clear our skys stop the rockets of pain

The iron age is coming, the curtain's coming down

Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin

Engines stop running, but I have no fear

'Cause Kyiv is rising

We live for resistance

Kyiv calling to the NATO zone

Forget it, brother, we can't go it alone

Kyiv calling to the zombies of death

Quit holding Putin up, and draw another breath

Kyiv calling and I have to shout

But while we were talking, I saw oligarchs slipping out

Kyiv calling, see we cannot retreat

We’re already home, so Russia ships f...

The iron age is coming, the curtains coming down

Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin

A nuclear error, we should have real fear

'Cause Kyiv is rising

We live for resistance

The iron age is coming, the curtain's coming down

Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin

A nuclear error, and I have real fear

'Cause Kyiv is rising

We live for resistance

Now get this

Kyiv calling, yes, I was there, too

And you know what Moscow said? Well, none of it was true

Kyiv calling at the top of the dial

And after all this, won't you give me an airforce?

I never felt so much alike, alike, alike, alike