3 dni - tyle czasu zajęło ukraińskiemu, punk-rockowemu, zespołowi Beton nagranie coveru utworu "London Calling" grupy The Clash. Jak napisali w mediach społecznościowych, "muzycy z The Clash nam pobłogosławili". "Kyiv Calling" dotyczy rosyjskiej inwazji, a celem nagrania jest pomoc w zbiórce pieniędzy dla Ukrainy.
W naszych tekstach nie znosimy patosu ani filozofii. Jesteśmy prostymi chłopakami, jeśli coś w społeczeństwie jest ważne, to o tym śpiewamy - pisze o sobie zespół Beton.
W sobotę na swoim profilu na Facebooku opisali historię powstania swojego najnowszego coveru.
Kilka dni temu napisał do nas Ostap Kryvdyk z Рух Опору Капітуляції (tłum. Ruch oporu wobec kapitulacji) i zapytał, czy nie chcielibyśmy oficjalnie spróbować zrobić coveru legendarnego "London Calling" The Clash i zachęcić do finansowego wspierania Ukrainy - napisał zespół Beton w mediach społecznościowych. Link do zbiórki dostępny TUTAJ.
Mieliśmy na to wszystko 3 dni. I jakoś niespodziewanie wszystko było łatwe i bez wysiłku - informują punk-rockowcy.
Zespół Beton istnieje od 4 lat i wydał trzy płyty. Oto tekst utworu Kyiv Calling:
Kyiv calling to the faraway towns
Now war is declared and battle come down
Kyiv calling to the whole world
Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls
Kyiv calling, now don't look to us
Phony Putinmania has bitten the dust
Kyiv calling, see we ain't got the planes
So clear our skys stop the rockets of pain
The iron age is coming, the curtain's coming down
Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin
Engines stop running, but I have no fear
'Cause Kyiv is rising
We live for resistance
Kyiv calling to the NATO zone
Forget it, brother, we can't go it alone
Kyiv calling to the zombies of death
Quit holding Putin up, and draw another breath
Kyiv calling and I have to shout
But while we were talking, I saw oligarchs slipping out
Kyiv calling, see we cannot retreat
We’re already home, so Russia ships f...
The iron age is coming, the curtains coming down
Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin
A nuclear error, we should have real fear
'Cause Kyiv is rising
We live for resistance
The iron age is coming, the curtain's coming down
Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin
A nuclear error, and I have real fear
'Cause Kyiv is rising
We live for resistance
Now get this
Kyiv calling, yes, I was there, too
And you know what Moscow said? Well, none of it was true
Kyiv calling at the top of the dial
And after all this, won't you give me an airforce?
I never felt so much alike, alike, alike, alike