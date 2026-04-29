Morze Flag w Krakowie! Tak wygląda świętowanie z RMF FM

Dodano: 41 minut temu

Na Błoniach 2 maja 2026 r. stworzyliśmy coś wyjątkowego. Tysiące biało-czerwonych flag zostało ułożonych w kształt Polski. Hymn dla zgromadzonych zaśpiewała Doda.


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