Oscary 2026: Gwiazdy na czerwonym dywanie
Dodano: 41 minut temu
Przed nami 98. gala rozdania Oscarów. Na czerwonym dywanie pojawiło się mnóstwo gwiazd.
Elle Fanning / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Nicole Kidman / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Gwyneth Paltrow / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Mia Goth / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Kate Hudson / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Benicio del Toro / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Renate Reinsve / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Małgorzata Turzańska / fot. David Fisher/Shutterstock / East News
Adrien Brody i Georgina Chapman / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Rose Byrne / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Chris Lavis i Maciek Szczerbowski / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Felicity Jones / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Heidi Klum / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Jessie Buckley / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Kieran Culkin / fot. JILL CONNELLY / PAP/EPA
Zoe Saldana / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA
Stellan Skarsgard i Megan Everett-Skarsgard / fot. RYAN SUN / PAP/EPA