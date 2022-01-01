Ostatnie przygotowania do startu 80. Rajdu Polski

Trwają ostatnie przygotowania do rozpoczęcia 80. Rajdu Polski. Uroczysty start zawodów odbędzie się w czwartek na rynku w Mikołajkach.


